Hunger Nonprofits Launch Website to Help Residents Find Help￼

The Loudoun Food Providers Group, a group of emergency food providers, has launched the new website LoudounFeeds.org for residents who need help getting groceries but don’t know where to turn.

The website indexes food resources in Loudoun County, provides locations and operating hours, and describes what to expect during a food pantry visit. It is also available in multiple languages.

“It became apparent at the beginning of the pandemic that easily accessible information for community resources was both vital and lacking. Many people who never needed human services were suddenly faced with finding help,” Loudoun Hunger Relief CEO Jennifer Montgomery said. “The good news is that there are numerous places to get food assistance in Loudoun County, and LoudounFeeds.org will be an up-to-date resource. This website is the only URL they will need to know to get connected to the numerous charitable food resources available throughout Loudoun County.

“If you need food, know someone who needs food, or you want to volunteer to get food out into the community, LoudounFeeds.org makes it easy to connect with organizations doing this essential work.”

The Loudoun Food Providers Group is an alliance of charitable food providers sharing information among each other. Founded by Loudoun Hunger Relief in 2018, it was modeled after a similar group in Fairfax County, to foster communication and cooperation among Loudoun’s charitable food providers.

The LoudounFeeds.org website is modeled after Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s similar collaborative websites in other counties served by the food bank.

“We’re grateful to be a part of LoudounFeeds.org,” said Jacob Matz, partner engagement manager for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. “By working together, we can more effectively offer assistance for families experiencing food insecurity. We share a commitment to making sure that everyone in Loudoun County has enough to eat.”

“We’re thankful for the collaborative efforts of the Food Bank and planning committee which includes Loudoun Hunger Relief, Dulles South Food Pantry, Backpack Buddies Galilee Church, and Loudoun Education Foundation’s Backpack Coalition for their help in getting this resource built and into the community. We encourage organizations to link to the site and share the information broadly.” Montgomery said.