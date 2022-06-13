Leesburg PD Seeks Suspect in Abduction, Sexual Assault

The Leesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a sexual assault reported early Sunday morning.

According to the report, a woman reported that at approximately 12:30 a.m. June 12, a black two-door vehicle stopped alongside her as she was walking through the parking lot along Wilkinson Drive NE in the Avana Fieldstone apartment complex. She said the driver forced her into the vehicle and sexually assaulted her. He then fled the area.

The suspect was described as a dark-skinned Hispanic male, who was wearing a facemask and sunglasses.

Residents of the Avana Fieldstone apartment complex are asked to check their residential video surveillance systems for footage of the incident.

Anyone who has not already spoken with law enforcement and has information about the incident is asked to contact Detective M. Taylor at 703-771-4500 or at mtaylor1@leesburgva.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.