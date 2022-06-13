Loudoun County Sells Bonds at Low Interest Rate

Loudoun County has sold $156.7 million in general obligation bonds at a relatively low interest rate of 3.16%. The county also received $15.9 million in premium, which was accepted and will be used for capital projects for the general county government and Loudoun County Public Schools to reduce a future bond sale.

Eight bidders submitted offers for the county’s bonds, with J.P. Morgan Securities LLC offering the bid with the lowest interest rate, which the county accepted.

The interest rate is higher than bond sales in recent years due to rising interest rates.

Proceeds from the bond sale will be used to help finance a wide range of projects such as work at Hal & Berni Hanson Regional Park and Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park Phase, a range of new fire stations, road projects including major projects like the Route 50 North Collector Road and Route 15 improvements, and a number of school projects.

The county has also sold $55.3 million of tax-exempt, public facility revenue bonds through the Economic Development Authority with an interest cost of 3.18% and $18.5 million of taxable, public facility revenue bonds with an interest cost of 3.10%, receiving a $6.3 million premium. Those will also go to county capital projects.

More information on Loudoun County finances is online at loudoun.gov/bondratings.