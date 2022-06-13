Loudouners Join Call for Gun Laws Reform 

Loudoun residents Saturday joined in the national March for Our Lives protests calling for stricter gun laws following a series of mass shootings.

The crowd gathered at the Stone House Pool in Cascades and marched with a Sheriff’s Office escort to Potomac Falls High School. The protest, which followed shooting deaths of 10 people in a New York grocery store and 21 in a Texas elementary school, was organized by Moms Demand Action, Loudoun 4 All and the Loudoun Chapter of the NAACP and led by Algonkian District Supervisor Juli E. Briskman.

Speakers during the event criticized nation’s inability to curb gun violence and called for supporters to be more active pushing elected leaders for solutions, termed commonsense gun law reform.

“We say ‘never again’ but it happens every day,” said Kylie Miller, a graduating senior at Rock Ridge High School, pointing to reports of more than 200 school shootings so far this year.

“America for sure has an epidemic and it is gun violence. You cannot be pro-life and stand by and let this happen,” she said. “American is not more innately evil than the rest of the world—or that is at least what I choose to believe—the difference is that our country enables this violence.”

Christian Yohannes, third vice president of the NAACP Loudoun Chapter and Riverside High School graduate, recalled regular classroom drills for lockdowns and tornadoes that are part of life in Loudoun’s schools.

“I have been an LCPS student my entire life and for all that I can remember since kindergarten I have been hiding under desks for drills that anticipate these very moments,” he said, noting that he always feared tornadoes more. “With the direction our nation is headed, a tornado is seemingly the least of a current student’s worries. Those were not the drills we should have been afraid of coming to fruition.”

Rasha Saad, of Loudoun 4 All, said the majority of Americans support reform measures including background checks, bans on the sale of assault-style weapons and large magazines, federal tracking of gun sales, limiting sales to those with mental health concerns.

“Guns are killing our youth. This is not a right or left statement. This is not an opinion. This is a fact. 4,357 children were killed by firearms in 2020 alone,” Saad said.

“We regulate driving. We have laws about seatbelts. We have laws banning drinking and driving. We have fines for texting and driving. In order to drive a car you need hours of practice, pass multiple tests before you’re even allowed to get behind the wheel. And even with all these regulations, when our kids get in a car behind the wheel, we worry. But your child is more likely to die by gunshot than in a car accident. That is fact,” Saad said.

Paster Michelle C. Thomas, president of the Loudoun NAACP, said the solution will come as more people make gun reform a priority when they head to the polls and meet with elected leaders. “As a pastor, I stand here and say hold your thoughts and prayers, because thoughts and prayers alone are not enough to save anybody,” she said, calling for supporters to step up the political pressure.

“We are not gathered here to take or infringe on your Second Amendment rights. We are asking that you don’t infringe on our inalienable rights,” she said. “Too many Americans have died because we’re not brave enough to put policies in place.”

Participants in the June 11 March for Our Lives rally walk down Cascades Parkway.

Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algoinkian) emceed the June 11, 2022, March for Our Lives rally in Cascades.

Kylie Miller, a graduating senior at Rock Ridge High School, addresses the crowd gathered for the June 11, 2022, March for Our Lives Rally at the Potomac Lakes Pool.

Loudoun NAACP President Pastor Michelle C. Thomas addresses the crowd gathered for the March for Our Lives rally at Potomac Falls High School.