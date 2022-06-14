Inova Loudoun Unveils Schar Cancer Institute

On Monday Inova opened the doors for tours of the new Schar Cancer Institute Loudoun, a department of Inova Fairfax Hospital but housed at Inova Loudoun.

Although it has been open since February, pandemic precautions prevented Inova from holding a public grand opening for its long-awaited Schar center. On June 13, for the first time the hospital system got a chance to show off the new 18,000-square-foot treatment facility, which includes an infusion clinic, a multidisciplinary clinic with exam and procedure rooms, “Life with Cancer” programs to support the emotional and physical needs of cancer patients and their families, and a compounding pharmacy to mix patients’ medications on-site.

Infusion and Life with Cancer therapy rooms are private and brightly lit with windows, and the walls are decorated with works by local artists.

Inova Loudoun President Susan Carroll said, “the most important thing is that you can get the best care as close to home as possible.”

She said the resources of the Schar institute allow specialists of all types to coordinate, along with allowing the treatment to be delivered close to home.

“Our team is passionate about treating patients in the Loudoun community,” stated Inova Schar Cancer Institute Loudoun Medical Director Dr. David Lee. “Each patient will work with a multi-disciplinary team of cancer experts to develop a personalized treatment plan for the whole person. This coordinated, patient-centered approach yields a better patient experience and better outcomes.”