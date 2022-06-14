Judge Disqualifies CA’s Office from Burglary Cases; Biberaj Alleges Judicial Overreach

A Circuit Court judge has removed and disqualified the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office from prosecuting charges against a burglary suspect after finding misrepresentations in a plea agreement that had been made in the case.

The action is being challenged by Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaji as unjustified and unauthorized, amid an escalating battle with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

In his June 9 order, Judge James E. Plowman appointed the Fauquier County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office to prosecute the two felony burglary charges and three misdemeanor charges against Kevin E. Valle.

The charges stem from a spree of break-ins that happened May 18, 2021, in which two men were charged with smashing the glass doors of Sterling businesses and stealing cash registers and other items.

In December, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Michelle Burton submitted a plea agreement and supporting proffer of facts that were accepted by Plowman in late March. While the felony breaking and entering charges carry sentences of one to 20 years in prison, the plea agreement proposed a six-month active sentence on the two felonies and the additional charges of destruction of property and giving false identification to law enforcement. He also would be required to pay $2,289 in restitution to the Halal Asian Market, the Sterling Smoke Shop, and the Delhi Bazaar.

“The accused has no prior adult convictions on his record and has not been convicted of a felony,” Burton wrote in the proffer of facts of the case. “The co-conspirator is older and has a significant criminal history leading the Commonwealth to believe that this accused was being negatively influenced and that he was not the primary actor in these crimes. Each of these crimes as charged occurred within hours of each other and not over the course of days or even weeks. The accused is taking responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty to felony and misdemeanor offenses.”

However, shortly after the plea agreement was introduced, Valle was prosecuted in Fauquier County on three additional burglary charges—cases that were not disclosed to the judge in the Loudoun cases.

Plowman in April set a hearing for Loudoun prosecutors to explain the “inconsistencies” in their filings. After that session proved unsuccessful, a second hearing was planned in May, but was continued. Last week, the judge closed the door on that outreach without a hearing.

In his order, Plowman objected to Burton’s portrayal that the crimes had occurred within a period of hours, when, in fact, Valle was a suspect in a series of up to 12 break-ins committed over 10 days in four different counties. He described the filings as “misleading representations and entirely inaccurate.”

He also objected to Burton’s characterization that Valle had no prior criminal history, despite numerous pending felony charges in the other jurisdictions and Valle having entered a guilty plea to three felony counts in Fauquier County just days before the documents were filed in Loudoun.

Plowman disputed the characterization that Valle had fallen under the influence of an older suspect with a longer criminal history. He wrote that Valle, at age 19 years and 5 months at the time of the crimes, was only 13 months younger than his alleged co-conspirator. And, he wrote, both had extensive juvenile records, with Valle having 15 charges and eight convictions and the second suspect 11 charges and 11 convictions.

“The representations contained herein are specifically drafted to mislead the reader and lack the appropriate level of candor which the Court requires of Virginia attorneys,” Plowman wrote.

He concluded that county prosecutors “entered the plea negotiations and entered into a plea agreement absent a full review of the facts, and without exercising due diligence to the performance of her duties in preparation for the case and/or that the commonwealth is deliberately misleading the Court, and the public, in an effort to ‘sell’ the plea agreement for some reason that has yet to be explained.”

The actions “reflect an inability of the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to properly prosecute this case with the detail and attention required of a criminal prosecutor and consistent with the professional standards and obligations of a prosecutor,” Plowman wrote.

Biberaj called a press conference Tuesday afternoon to refute Plowman’s claims and to announce two avenues to reverse the action, with an appeal planned to the State Supreme Court and a motion to reconsider at the Circuit Court level.

“The documents we filed were fully accurate and consistent with the facts that were at the time of the agreement in August as well as the time of the signatures on Dec. 22,” she said.

And, she said, the proposed six-month jail sentence and restitution requirement fit the crimes that occurred in Loudoun.

“Mr. Valle is a 19-year-old boy, a teenager. He could be your son. He could be your brother. He could be your child’s playmate. He is 19 years of age. Guess what? Back in the period of May [2021], he made some knucklehead decisions,” she said.

Jail time and fines aren’t the only penalties offenders face, she said. “One of the harshest things we can do to young emerging adults is to have them as convicted felons.”

In addition to disputing Plowman’s characterizations, Biberaj said the judge lacked the statutory authority to remove her office from the case, saying that can only be done as a recusal because of a conflict or by upholding a defense allegation of bias.

And to make the order without a hearing was extraordinary, she said.

But Biberaj focused her sharpest remarks on making charges that the controversy was being stirred in a broader political play.

While Plowman’s order assigned the Fauquier County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to pick up the cases, on Monday, Attorney General Jason S. Miyares wrote to Chief Judge Douglas L. Fleming Jr. to offer his office’s support. Miyares has targeted Biberaj as being among the state’s progressive prosecutors criticized as being too lenient on criminals.

“It is clear from the order that the Court has rightfully lost confidence in Ms. Biberaj, her deputies and her office’s ability and willingness to effectively seek justice in this matter. This is a situation of first impression for most in the legal community. Considering the unprecedented development, I wanted to offer to the Court the services of the Office of the Attorney General to either prosecute these cases or assist the Fauquier County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office in that prosecution,” Miyares wrote.

“This is a specific message to Attorney General Miyeres: Stay in your lane,” Biberaj said. “Your lane is Richmond. Your lane is you’re the attorney general for Virginia. You are not an elected commonwealth’s attorney and definitely not for Loudoun County.”

She said Miyares has been working to undermine the work of progressive prosecutors since he took office.

“We are lowering crime in our communities, contrary to the stories that he chooses to tell. We are lowering the rate of incarcerations in our communities, so we do not unnecessarily keep people locked up in a jail, in a box, in a cell, in a cage who are not a threat to our community.”

She compared the attacks on her office to the Jan. 6 riots at the capitol.

“We’ve seen on Jan. 6 where the rule of law was set aside and it was set aside because somebody thought that their interests trumped the interest of the people. They do not,” she said. “The people rule by voting. The people rule by being engaged in the election process. The people rule by being registered voters and being citizens of the community. And the people here elected me to represent them, to be commonwealth’s attorney.”

“For him to attempt to insert himself is not an appropriate use of his power. It is a misuse of his power, because what he is doing is he is dividing our community,” she said of Miyares.