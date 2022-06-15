Hillsboro Council Approves Pride Month Proclamation

The Hillsboro Town Council last week approved a proclamation in support of June Pride Month, recognizing and supporting “the rights of all people the freedom to live without fear of prejudice, discrimination, and hatred based on their gender identity or sexual orientation.”

The proclamation, proposed by Councilman Paul Hrbenak, was passed by a unanimous vote.

“I am very proud of our Town Council and our residents for vocally supporting and standing up for the rights of all citizens,” Mayor Roger Vance said. “We believe it is vital that our voices and actions demonstrate that prejudice and discrimination in any form, including against people because of gender identity or sexual orientation, will find no safe haven in our town.”