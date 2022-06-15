Leesburg Moves to Protect Water Supply from Cyber Attack

The Leesburg Town Council has authorized a $426,896 contract to design a new monitoring system at the town Water and Wastewater Treatment plants, to help protect the town’s utility system from cyberattack.

The funding to design the new Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition ,or SCADA, System is available in the town’s current Fiscal Year 2022-2027 Capital Improvements Program. Once Stantec Consulting Services has finished that work, town staff members plan to propose its implementation and deployment to the Town Council. The SCADA upgrade is expected to be put in place in Fiscal Years 2024 and 2025 with an estimated budget of $2.6 million.

The current SCADA system, which allows town staff to control all of the water plant and system’s processes, has been in place since 2002, with upgrades in 2008 and 2020. Town staff hope to modernize to a system commonly used today, which should provide both more efficient operations and better security, as well as allowing for future system growth and new technology.