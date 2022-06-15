Leesburg Police Donate Old Vests, Helmets to Ukraine

The Leesburg Town Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a request to donate surplus town police equipment, including ballistic vests and helmets, to Ukraine as the country struggles to fight off the Russian invasion.

According to town staff, law enforcement agencies in Falls Church, Harrisonburg, Lynchburg and Fairfax County have already donated protective equipment to Ukraine. The Leesburg Police Department identified 30 vests, nine helmets and six heavy plates—protective vest inserts—that still have a serviceable life, but can no longer be used in Leesburg because they no longer meet U.S. standards or comply with Leesburg Police Department policy. Town staff members propose donating that equipment to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The Leesburg Police Department will donate the equipment to a U.S.-based charitable organization, for eventual delivery to Ukraine.