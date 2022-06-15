Loudoun Invites Input on Naming Old Courthouse

Members of the public are invited to offer input on naming the historic Loudoun County Courthouse in downtown Leesburg.

The county’s Heritage Commission has recommended the courthouse be named in honor of Charles Hamilton Houston, who assembled and led an all-African American legal defense team for a murder trial there in 1933. The defense team, which included law student and future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, challenged the all-white jury selection process, setting a historic legal precedent. Two years later, the Supreme Court ruled racially biased jury selection unconstitutional.

Individuals may offer comment on that name or suggest additional names at loudoun.gov/courthousehistory. The comment form is open through Friday, June 24.