Nerantzis Joins Claude Moore Foundation

Stephanie C. Nerantzis is joining the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation to serve as its grants manager. Among her other duties, Nerantzis, a CPA, will be working closely with Loudoun County nonprofits to assist in capacity building to serve the needs of Loudoun County residents.

Nerantzis, a Leesburg resident, has been active in Loudoun’s nonprofit community, having served as the board chair and treasurer of Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter and remains active in the nonprofit sector in the county volunteering with several local organizations.

“Stephanie will bring a depth of knowledge of nonprofits in Loudoun County,” stated Executive Director J. Hamilton Lambert. “Her professional expertise and financial acumen will be an asset to the Foundation as well as the nonprofit community in Loudoun County.”

Nerantzis has been a certified public account for more than 33 years. For the past 10 years, she has worked as an audit manager and principal overseeing the audits of commercial entities, nonprofits, and employer benefit plans.

She will officially start her position Aug. 8