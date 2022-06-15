Sterling Man Indicted For Computer Solicitations

A 31-year-old Sterling man faces multiple charges of computer crimes following an investigation by Sheriff’s Office detectives and the Special Victims Unit and Financial Crimes Unit.

A Loudoun grand jury on Monday issued a direct indictment against Shane L. Pearsons.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation stemmed from two complaints by victims who reported they sent photos to an unknown person they met through online apps. The person then demanded additional photos, sexual favors, or money or the photos would be distributed.

Pearsons is charged with two felony counts of computer solicitation of a minor under the age of 15, two felony counts of producing child pornography involving subjects under the age of 15, two felony counts of possession of child pornography, felony extortion, and misdemeanor counts of coercing, intimidating, or harassing a person by computer.

Pearsons was arrested Tuesday and held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center pending a June 16 bond hearing.