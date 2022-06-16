Construction Begins on Ashburn Community Center

By Nick Cheshire

Members of the Board of Supervisors and the Department of Parks and Recreation broke ground Thursday morning on the site of the Ashburn Recreation and Community Center, moving the long-planned project into its construction phrase.

Ashburn District Supervisor Mike Turner labeled the event as a momentous day not only for Ashburn, but for Loudoun County as a whole. Construction of the center is expected to take three years, with projected completion in summer 2025.

The 117,000-square-foot recreation and community center, located near the intersection of Carolina Wren Drive and Coopers Hawk Drive, will stand two stories tall and feature numerous indoor and outdoor amenities.

Inside, the center will have a 50-meter competition pool with spectator seating, classrooms, offices, meeting spaces, fitness areas, a full-size gymnasium, a leisure pool, a multipurpose room with a catering and teaching kitchen, a running track, six indoor basketball courts, a soft sensory playroom, and a spa.

“The fact that it’s so centrally located and the fact that it has so many amenities, it’s going to draw people from all over the county,” Turner said.

Outside, features include a large courtyard with seating, a playground and splash play area, and a multi-use trail will run around the property. Turner called the center “a beautiful, state-of-the-art facility that we cannot wait to see constructed.”

The total budget for the community center sits just above $86 million, with the construction contract awarded to Costello Construction of Maryland. It is expected that the start of site work activities, including clearing, grading, and utility work will begin within the upcoming weeks.

Nick Cheshire is a student at Virginia Tech interning at Loudoun Now. Ashburn Community Center groundbreaking, June 16, 2022.