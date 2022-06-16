Leesburg Festival, March Commemorate Juneteenth Holiday

Two events are planned in Leesburg this weekend to mark the Juneteenth holiday.

On Saturday, June 18, the BURG Family Reunion Club will hold a festival at Ide Lee Park. From noon to 6 p.m., the event will feature living music—including a performance by the Chuck Brown Band—food vendors and kid’s activities. Christian Yohannes will be the keynote speaker. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. Learn more at thebfrc.com.

On Monday, June 20, a march, coordinated by the NAACP and Loudoun Freedom Center, will be held in downtown Leesburg. Marchers will gather on the Loudoun County Courthouse lawn at 9:30 a.m. and will proceed on East Market Street to the Orion Anderson Memorial on Harrison Street. Roads in the area will be closed during the event. Sen. Tim Kaine is the keynote speaker.

Government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth, which marks the day in 1865 when emancipation was proclaimed in Texas, the last state of the Confederacy with institutional slavery

Juneteenth became a state holiday in June 2020 following an executive order by then-Gov. Ralph Northam, with the Leesburg Town Council following suit in September 2020.

The Leesburg Town Council this week adopted a ceremonial proclamation recognizing Juneteenth, presenting it to BURG Family Reunion Club President Irvin Greene and Steve Williams, president of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation.

The council also voted to waive the normal special event fees for the Juneteenth March and Celebration up to $1,500. According to town staff members, the estimated cost for staff from the Police Department and the Streets Division is $1,335 and could increase or decrease depending on needs that arise on the day of the event.