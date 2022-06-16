Leona Violet Cooper Atwell, 1928-2022

Leona Violet Cooper Atwell, 94, of Bessemer, NC, and formerly of Lovettsville, VA, died on June 6,

2022 at Caromont Hospital.

Mrs. Atwell was born January 3, 1928, in Lovettsville, VA, to Jacob E. Cooper and Katie Lorena

Pearson Cooper.

Leona was a graduate of Lovettsville High School. She met and married the love of her life,

John Arnold Atwell (Tickle) on April 15, 1949. They were married for 53 years until his death in

2003.

She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church her entire lifetime. Her priority in life was

her family, friends and church. She loved to tend to her flowers, work jigsaw puzzles, play

cards and read. Leona was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed knitting. She and Tickle

were members of the Beaux and Belles square dancing club and also enjoyed round dancing.

She loved entertaining friends and family for dinners, picnics and holiday gatherings.

Leona is preceded in death by her husband; parents; her sisters Margaret Brown and Frances

Orrison; and brothers Ed, Clifton,Harvey, Aubrey, and Carton Cooper; and son-in-law Ben

Hayes.

Surviving are her daughters, Andrea Hayes of Bessemer, NC, and Cindy Atwell of Stephens

City, VA; her grandsons, Mark Hill and Calvin Hayes, Granddaughters Christina Boucher (Wes)

and Candice Pitcock; her great-granddaughter Makayla Lee (Dev); 2 great-great grandsons,

Jaxon and Jayce Lee; and multiple nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Zion Lutheran church on July 12, 2022 at 11:00 followed by a

graveside service at Lovettsville Union Cemetery. A reception will follow at the New Jerusalem

social hall. Family will receive family and friends before the memorial service at Zion Lutheran

Church from 10 – 11.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 38011

Morrisonville Road, Lovettsville, VA 20180.



An online obituary can be seen at legacy.com