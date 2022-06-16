NOVA Parks Seeks Input on Strategic Plan￼

NOVA Parks is seeking community input on its Draft 2023-2027 Strategic Plan. The parks agency is asking Northern Virginia residents, businesses, visitors and community organizations to review its draft plan and provide feedback online.

“I commend the NOVA Parks Board and Professional Team for crafting a 5-Year Plan that simultaneously addresses the imperative need to reduce northern Virginia’s carbon footprint while creating additional park experiences for all residents of our region,” said NOVA Parks Chairwoman Cate Magennis Wyatt. “I believe the visionaries who founded NOVA Parks over 60 years ago, as a conservation organization, would be proud of this plan and the professional NOVA Parks Team, led by Executive Director Paul Gilbert, who will execute it.”

By 2027, NOVA Parks aims to increase parkland, enhance park amenities, offer new services, serve more community members, create a sense of belonging, offset carbon, conserve energy, become a national brand, attract and retain top-quality employees, and further develop the systems to support and grow the agency. The 5-year strategic plan provides specific goals and objectives to achieve this vision.

Highlights of the plan include:

Plant more than 50,000 trees creating new areas of forest;

Create or improve trails with a focus on sustainability and an investment of over $6 million;

Create a W&OD Visitor Center;

Create a new wetland park for environmental education and sustainability;

Invest in electric vehicles and mowers, and take other steps to lower carbon footprint;

Add five new parkland properties, and manage existing parkland to better sequester carbon;

Expand cultural events and festivals;

Lead effort to commemorate the Declaration of Independence with interpretive efforts focused on liberty, justice, and freedom;

Expand partnerships with community groups;

Grow entrepreneurial revenues to support park improvements; and

Create a team and programs that are reflective of the changing and diverse community.

The draft plan is organized into 5 pillars—Environment, Belonging, Our Team, Building the Future, and Revenue and Efficiency—with 2 short questions per section and 2 overall questions.

Go to novaparks.com/StrategicPlan to review plan and provide feedback by July 8.