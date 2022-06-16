Pacheco Tapped for Round Hill Council Seat

The Round Hill Town Council is back to a full roster after the appointment of Isaac D. Pacheco to fill a vacant seat.

A relatively new town resident, moving to the Lake View neighborhood from Fairfax six months ago, Pacheco works for the Department of State as director of the State Magazine Division and served in the Marine Corps.

He said he was inspired to serve on the council in part because of the service of his grandfather as a local government leader in Kentucky. Attracted to Round Hill to get closer to nature and because of its small-town feel, Pacheco said he was interested in helping promote sustainable growth in the community.

Pacheco was the only resident to apply to fill the seat vacated by Melissa Hoffmann, who resigned in April. The seat will be on the ballot for a special election in November. Pacheco indicated he planned to file to be on the ballot. The deadline for candidate filings in that special election is Aug. 19.