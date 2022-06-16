Virginia First Lady Visits Cana

Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin, Secretary of Agriculture and Trade Matthew Lohr, and Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick visited Cana Vineyards & Winery of Middleburg on Wednesday to talk about women in agriculture and the governor’s agenda— and to sample some of the best wines in Virginia.

Melanie Natoli of Cana Vineyards & Winery of Middleburg this year won the top prize in the annual Governor’s Cup for her 2019 Unité Reserve. An estate red blend of Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot, it was selected from among 615 wines submitted by more than 100 Virginia wineries.

Natoli is the first woman winemaker to win the cup. Cana Vineyards’ first plantings were in 2012 with Natoli joining as winemaker and vineyard manager in 2015.

Virginia Agriculture Week this year is June 12-18.

“What’s happening in agribusiness around the commonwealth is something that I think we should all be serving at our table and talking about sending to people as gifts,” Youngkin said.

The event was capped off with a tasting of three wines—including the 2019 Unité Reserve. Governor’s Cup Returns to Loudoun: Cana’s Natoli Takes Top Wine Award