Broad Run Toll House Preservation Plan Passed￼

Loudoun supervisors on June 7 adopted the Broad Run Toll House Stewardship Plan, with plans to make the historic property a trailhead in the county’s Linear Parks and Trails network.

The Broad Run Bridge and Toll House were constructed by the Leesburg Turnpike Company in 1820 per an 1809 act of the General Assembly, providing direct access to and from Leesburg and the wharfs in Alexandria. The steel and concrete bridge that in 1949 replaced the original stone bridge was partially destroyed by Hurricane Agnes in 1972 and never reconstructed. The Toll House was occupied as a private residence until the mid-20th century.

In 1972 the property was listed in the National Register of Historic Places and designated as a County Historic and Cultural Conservation Site. The new stewardship plan envisions rehabilitating the toll house to its historic appearance along with a potential archaeological survey.

The fiscal impact for rehabilitation of the property was last projected in February 2022 by a county contractor at $3.67 million, but county staff have advised that with uncertainty in construction costs, the cost should be reevaluated during plan development for the proposed park site.

The vote last Tuesday begins a planning process that also includes a zoning Special Exception application for park use.