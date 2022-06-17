Catoctin Creek’s Harrises Recognized for Leadership in Craft Distilling Industry

Catoctin Creek Distilling Company owners Scott and Becky Harris were presented with the Dave Pickerell Memorial Craft Member of the Year Award during the DISCUS annual conference in New Orleans on June 9.

“We are so humbled by this award,” Scott Harris said. “Dave Pickerell was a mentor and a friend to us, and to receive an award in his honor is something we will cherish for the rest of our lives.”

Pickerell, a chemical engineer who worked 14 years for Maker’s Mark, is considered the founding father of craft distilling. The award is presented to a DISCUS Craft Council member who has been a leader in supporting the association and the needs of the craft distillery community.

The Harris’ were recognized for their support of the industry in Virginia and internationally. Scott has been a long-time member of the DISCUS Craft Distiller Advisory Council and sits on the Virginia Distillers Association’s board of directors. Becky supports the industry’s growth as president of the American Craft Spirits Association’s board of directors and Secretary of the ACSA’s STEPUP Foundation, a program aimed to help combat the lack of diversity in the alcoholic beverage industry.

“The fact that this award was voted on by our peers in the Craft Advisory Council at DISCUS makes this even more special. To be recognized by them is indeed quite an honor,” Becky Harris said.

