Construction Closures Planned on Round Hill’s Main Street

Construction crews plan a full closure of Main Street in Round Hill for four days next week, June 21-24.

As part of the Franklin Park and Main Street Enhancement projects, the contractor has received VDOT approval to close Main Street between Loudoun Street and the firehouse from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays. The crews are installing a large stormwater structure in that area—the final section of piping needed to connect the Main Street Project to the Franklin Park Trail Project.

During the closures, traffic will not be able to turn from Loudoun Street onto Main. Traffic will be detoured from West Loudoun Street to Locust Street to High Street to Main Street. Residents and customers of businesses in the work zone will be given access throughout the day from the north end of Main Street closure.

During this four-day period, Loudoun Street will remain open with alternating flow of traffic as one lane will be closed during the stormwater work.