Inova Awards Record $1M in Health Equity Grants to Nonprofits

Inova Health System has awarded $1 million in Health Equity Grants to 23 Northern Virginia nonprofits, the largest level of funding to date for this grants program. The grants include several Loudoun organizations.

The grants were awarded to organizations whose initiatives seek to improve health equity and support under-resourced communities with unmet healthcare needs. Applicants were required to propose programs that demonstrate clear, reasonable, attainable, and measurable impacts.

“This year, Inova significantly increased its grant fund and refocused our program to specifically address local health equity needs,” stated Inova President and CEO Dr. J. Stephen Jones. “Meeting the healthcare needs of the Northern Virginia community is our priority at Inova, and we are grateful to these dedicated nonprofit organizations whose work complements ours and will significantly improve the health of our community.”

Inova issues requests for Health Equity Grant proposals annually. This year, the hospital system received a record 90 grant proposals from nonprofits requesting a total of $4 million. In 2021, Inova awarded $240,000 to 14 nonprofit organizations in Northern Virginia through the then-named Community Health Fund.

The 2022 Health Equity Grant recipients with offices in Loudoun include ENDependence Center of Northern Virginia, INMED Partnerships for Children, Loudoun Education Foundation, Loudoun Hunger Relief, Loudoun Literacy Council, SCAN of Northern Virginia and Youth for Tomorrow. Some other winning nonprofits also serve Loudoun; recipients include ACT for Alexandria, Arm & Arm, Boat People SOS Inc., Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, Capital Area Food Bank, Capital Youth Empowerment Program, Edu-Futuro, Family Counseling Center of Greater Washington, Food for Others Inc., National Alliance on Mental Illness, NuevaVida, Our Minds Matter, SevaTruck Foundation, The Heart Leaf Center, The Women’s Center and Western Fairfax Christian Ministries.