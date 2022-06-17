Letter:Cathryn Giannini Rice, Leesburg,

Editor: On Jun 16, I submitted an email to the Board of Supervisors stating my dissatisfaction with the plastic bags tax and my frustration with the runaway tax and spending. We have lost sight of the role of government and its infringements on our rights.

“BOS

Thanks once again for smacking the little guy down.

Everything you do has harmful consequences as you think you are doing good.

Can’t wait to vote you out of office”

I received a response a half hour later from Supervisors Koran Saines stating:

“?Do you need some reusable bags? Please let me know, and I can provide some for you.”

In return, I responded to him with the following:

“Thank you for your reply.

Consider the following:

1. You are missing the point.

2. You cannot tax the county out of its problems.

3. Taxing plastic bags will not make the climate cleaner but will put another industry out of business.

4. Do you realize how many industries require petroleum and plastics?

5. Replying with an offer of bags for me is more an indication that you as a supervisor sees that those upon whom you tax and spend are nothing more than servile subjects to be dismissed.

6. The agenda, hidden or otherwise, you are advocating for, is not the will of the people. Nor does it work. No one wants to be taxed to death, rich or poor.

7. Your job is not to use taxing power to take other people’s money, it is theft, especially due to misguided intent.

8. Your job is to preserve property, protect our lives and secure our liberty, even while we shop.

9. Your job is not to hand out plastic bags.”

Cathryn Giannini Rice, Leesburg,