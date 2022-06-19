Driver Dies in Ashburn Crash

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning on Gloucester Parkway in Ashburn.



According to the report, a 29-year-old Ashburn resident was driving a 2012 Honda Accord on Gloucester Parkway near Ringold Drive shortly before 5:30 a.m. June 19 when he lost control and ran off the roadway and the car rolled over. He died at the scene.

Witnesses to the crash who have not already spoken with law enforcement are asked to contact Investigator T. Bradley at 703-777-1021.