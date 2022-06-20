Loudoun NAACP Celebrates Juneteenth with Calls to Action

The Loudoun NAACP celebrated Juneteenth on Monday, the day the newest state and federal holiday is observed, with a march through Leesburg from the courthouse to the Orion Anderson memorial and calls to action.

Both locations are steeped in the history of race in Loudoun—the county courthouse saw both slave auctions from its steps and an important historical case argued by pioneering civil rights attorney Charles Hamilton Houston. And the Orion Anderson sign along the W&OD Trail marks the spot where a 14-year-old Black boy was dragged from jail and lynched in 1889.

Juneteenth marks the day on June 19, 1865, when United States troops, victorious in the Civil War, proclaimed freedom for enslaved people in Texas more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued Jan. 1, 1863.

The slate of speakers after the march called for both education and continuing action.

“Not admitting that we don’t know everything will automatically lead to our assumptions in our thought processes and our interactions with others, which can have horrible consequences to people of minority,” said Israfeel Martinez Jaka. “Our brains will be so filled with assumptions that we will not be able to listen to what others say. So once we admit our own deficiencies in our knowledge, only then we can allow new ideas and solutions to come in from others who are different from us to build a more beloved community.”

Speakers also talked about the long history of racism in America.

“Here in this country, we have more years with slavery than we do with freedom, and that casts a long shadow on America and on disparities and in our country,” said Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10).

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) talked about the unique American institution of slavery, created during the colonial period at a time when England had already outlawed slavery, and modified over time from putting Black indentured servants into slavery, to abandoning an English legal precedent to ensure that the children born of enslaved Black women who were raped by slaveholders would themselves also be enslaved rather than free like their fathers.

He said Juneteenth is also a celebration of truth.

“Folks in Texas did not want their slaves to know that truth when the Civil War ended in April of 1865. That was a big deal, but the slave owners and officials in Texas did not want enslaved people to know that truth. Not everybody wants you to know the truth,” Kaine said. “They may be afraid of the truth. They may be threatened by the truth. They may be ashamed of the truth. They may be guilty about the truth. They may be worried that if you know the truth, you’ll take actions that they don’t like and so they may decide they don’t want to tell you what the truth is, or they may decide to flood your inbox with so much misinformation and disinformation that you get all confused and have a hard time telling what’s fact from what’s fiction.”

And he said there were to parallels with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order and tip line against teachers on “inherently divisive concepts.”

“Everything I just told you, in Virginia and some other states right now, you would worry in teaching that truth. You would worry in teaching that truth that someone might call it a ‘divisive concept,’ call you in on a tip line to complain about you for just stating the facts,” he said. He pointed out that the Youngkin administration has fought against disclosing information about the tip line under a Freedom of Information Act request from a collection of newspapers—“The powers that be said, ‘we’re not showing it to you.’ Not everybody wants you to know what the truth is.” Loudoun NAACP 3rd Vice President Christian Yohannes speaks at a Juneteenth celebration Monday, June 20. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

And NAACP Third Vice President and George Washington University student Christian Yohannes said, “in a time where so much history has been politicized, polarized, or simply denied, it’s easy to lose the true meaning of today.”

“Today, we live in a society that’s conveniently colorblind. We live in a society that discourages the teachings of relevant, transparent history,” he said. “We live in a society that suppresses the full nature of our past and hopes that the status quo remains intact. We live in a society in which those in power are unwilling to extend themselves to the oppressed to deter them from realizing their true freedoms.”

Read the full text of Yohannes’s remarks here.

He said he worries that Juneteenth could “become commercialized and misinterpreted, similar to the way in which I see MLK Day.”

“Our ideals as a nation are feasible. However, like many things, it will not come without putting in the necessary work,” he said. “I know that racism is widespread and deep-rooted. I know that racism will not be eradicated in one single generation. However, I involved myself in this work, and I encourage others to involve themselves in this work, and I thank you for involving yourself in this work, because if we’re able to push the needle towards the direction of companionship, we will have done our jobs. We will have set up brighter, more safe days for the generation of my children, your grandchildren, and many more to come.”

“I’m a researcher, I’m a strategist, but you can’t get your job done without truth,” said Loudoun NAACP President Pastor Michelle C. Thomas. “You have to have truth. Truth will give you boldness. Truth will give you the courage to stand up against hate and haters. Truth will allow you to walk alone where everybody takes the safe road.” Loudoun NAACP President Michelle Thomas speaks at a Juneteenth celebration Monday, June 20. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]