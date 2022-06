The BURG Family Reunion Club once again hosted a Juneteenth celebration at Ida Lee Park on Saturday, June 18, one of Loudoun’s largest celebrations of the U.S.’s newest federal holiday.

Eventgoers celebrated with live music, food, kid’s activities, vendors, and keynote speaker Christian Yohannes. Learn more at thebfrc.com.

Members of the Sigma Mu Mu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi give out free books for children at Ida Lee Park Saturday, June 18. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Band Mr L-BO performs at Ida Lee Park Saturday, June 18. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Temalle Attiah and her father Mohammed “Baby Jet” Attiah, a retired Ghanaian professional soccer player, displayed the hand-woven baskets she and her father make and sell with their business Tamalle Ltd., in the tradition of the area of Ghana where Mohammed was born. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Mike Clarkson displays his artwork at Ida Lee Park Saturday, June 18. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Kayla Tibbs sells her handmade candles, Kay Marie Kandles, at Ida Lee Park Saturday, June 18. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Kayla Tibbs’s handmade Kay Marie Kandles on display at Ida Lee Park Saturday, June 18. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

African art on display from Purcellville resident Garry Smith’s Chez Rafik’s Imports. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Author Carylee Carrington displays her two books, Pretty Hair and Everyone Just Like Me, with a third book coming out this summer, Maya Sings Country. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Brian Johnson of the Sigma Mu Mu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi stands with his fraternity’s tent at Ida Lee Park Saturday, June 18. The fraternity was also giving out free books for children. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Bianca Clarkson displays one of the flavored butters that she and her husband Mike make and sell. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

The grass baskets that Temalle Attiah and her father Mohammed Attiah weave and sell with their business Tamalle Ltd., in the tradition of the area of Ghana where Mohammed was born. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]