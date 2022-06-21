LCSO Releases Video of Car Break-in, One of Many Reported in Sterling
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of larcenies from vehicles that occurred Saturday in the Sterling area and is urging residents to remove items of value from their vehicles.
Detectives have released surveillance video of a suspect who is shown looking into a car and then smashing a window and running away with a purse or bag.
The agency said that was one of several larcenies that happened June 18 in the area of Potomac Run Plaza, Dulles Town Circle, Davenport Drive, Lake Center Plaza, Waterview Plaza, and Atlantic Boulevard. The victims later returned to their vehicles to find damaged windows and items taken from inside. Items taken included purses, backpacks, and electronics.
Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective James Breeden at James.Breeden@loudoun.gov. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.
4 thoughts on “LCSO Releases Video of Car Break-in, One of Many Reported in Sterling”
I think it’s fine LCSO released a video of the car break-in. (Auto thefts & break-ins are on the rise nationally.) I would just caution that LCSO release videos in an evenhanded manner. A similar release should occur when a Caucasian is involved in such a crime. Happy Summer Solstice Loudoun!
Are you implying that the LCSO is racist? What an ignorant comment to make. The LCSO released a video of a perpetrator that is breaking the law and damaging personal property. It doesn’t matter what color the person is. He/she needs to be identified, arrested, and face jail time. Though, your favorite DA will likely have this person released with no bond..just a slap on the risk. Nevermind that the owners of the property will now have to pay out of pocket our through their own insurance for the damage.
This is what you get when you elected a DA that likely won’t prosecute these type of crimes. Loudoun slowly becoming San Francisco, where car break ins are just an accepted way of life. Time for the Loudoun DA to resign, recalled, or booted out in the next election.
I wish the citizens of Loudoun would stop leaving things in their cars forcing those poor unfortunate souls the risk of injury they face when breaking the car window. I hope the LCSO will pursue these car owners knowing that our prosecutor will pursue them she does to other criminals. I hope the victim get whatever medical help they need for they injuries suffered reaching into that broken window.
Happy blame the innocent day Loudoun.