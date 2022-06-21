LCSO Releases Video of Car Break-in, One of Many Reported in Sterling

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of larcenies from vehicles that occurred Saturday in the Sterling area and is urging residents to remove items of value from their vehicles.

Detectives have released surveillance video of a suspect who is shown looking into a car and then smashing a window and running away with a purse or bag.

The agency said that was one of several larcenies that happened June 18 in the area of Potomac Run Plaza, Dulles Town Circle, Davenport Drive, Lake Center Plaza, Waterview Plaza, and Atlantic Boulevard. The victims later returned to their vehicles to find damaged windows and items taken from inside. Items taken included purses, backpacks, and electronics.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective James Breeden at James.Breeden@loudoun.gov. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.