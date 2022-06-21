Letter: Peter G Gustafson, Lucketts

Editor: In this final appeal to the Board of Supervisors I will follow the “KISS Rule,” where KISS stands for Keep. It. Simple. Supervisor!

Vote NO on the US Rt. 15N Phase 2 CPAM tonight. Keep it simple and vote NO.

A Comprehensive Plan is just that—Phase 2 requires a CPAM and IS NO PLAN—for funding and impacts to businesses, residents, local access, historic resources, view sheds, groundwater, and environmental quality. KISS, vote NO!

Safety improvements are needed NOW! A CPAM will delay those critical improvements. KISS, vote NO!

15 to 20 years of destructive construction for an expressway to Lucketts? This is a “ROAD to NOWHERE!” KISS, vote NO!

There is a better plan that saves you money and gets things done sooner, cheaper, and with better results. KISS, vote NO!

Two realignments, eliminate the lights with roundabouts, get the deadly utility poles off the side of the road and add decent shoulders. KISS, vote NO!

Save millions that can be made available for needed infrastructure in eastern Loudoun. KISS, vote NO!

Don’t waste your constituents tax dollars to support Maryland commuters. KISS, vote NO!

I kept it simple.

You keep it simple, too.

Vote no.

Peter G Gustafson, Lucketts