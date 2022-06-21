Letter: Peter G Gustafson, Lucketts
Editor: In this final appeal to the Board of Supervisors I will follow the “KISS Rule,” where KISS stands for Keep. It. Simple. Supervisor!
Vote NO on the US Rt. 15N Phase 2 CPAM tonight. Keep it simple and vote NO.
- A Comprehensive Plan is just that—Phase 2 requires a CPAM and IS NO PLAN—for funding and impacts to businesses, residents, local access, historic resources, view sheds, groundwater, and environmental quality. KISS, vote NO!
- Safety improvements are needed NOW! A CPAM will delay those critical improvements. KISS, vote NO!
- 15 to 20 years of destructive construction for an expressway to Lucketts? This is a “ROAD to NOWHERE!” KISS, vote NO!
- There is a better plan that saves you money and gets things done sooner, cheaper, and with better results. KISS, vote NO!
- Two realignments, eliminate the lights with roundabouts, get the deadly utility poles off the side of the road and add decent shoulders. KISS, vote NO!
- Save millions that can be made available for needed infrastructure in eastern Loudoun. KISS, vote NO!
- Don’t waste your constituents tax dollars to support Maryland commuters. KISS, vote NO!
I kept it simple.
You keep it simple, too.
Vote no.
Peter G Gustafson, Lucketts
6 thoughts on “Letter: Peter G Gustafson, Lucketts”
I tend to agree with Mr. Gustafson & his witty letter. I’m not at all convinced by advocates who want millions poured into Route 15, enlarging it to gargantuan proportions. I think we have enough cars on the road. Why encourage more? We should be focusing on alternate forms of transportation, including cycling, walking & public transit. Happy Summer Solstice Loudoun!
Widening RT15 and turning it to 4 lanes is the worst way to make that road safer and it won’t work for traffic.
I’m stunned that the most vocal residents of Raspberry Falls and the surrounding developments don’t realize what they’re in for. Too bad they can’t rally and get what Middleburg and Upperville got… but no, they want a Californian nightmare.
Western Beltway here we come (look at a map, then ask yourself what’s going to keep I95 traffic from skipping I495 by jumping on Rt17 in Fredericksburg? I do it now- less traffic, better road, better scenery.
Its really simple – VDOT and the state do not want to make any road easier for out of staters to commute rather than move into VA and pay income taxes to Richmond most of which NEVER leaves southern and central Virginia! We have a few people who live near the road wanting to get back to horse and buggy days completely in denial that MOST of the cars on Route 15 north of Leesburg are Maryland drivers during rush hours. It seems too complicated for our BOS to set up time of day limits to the roadway or even service roads so locals can get anywhere without adding to the traffic. Our federal representatives are too busy pandering for re-election to even set up meetings with both federal and state officials to fix this in the long term. Its simple – if the BOS don’t follow through on widening this highway they will face much greater resistance to getting re-elected because you can’t remove a confederate statue twice so what will they run on if they can’t provide safe roads?
On the one hand, I know traffic is so bad that the improvements are needed. On the other hand, I know the BoS is owned by developers and these improvements will be used to just pack in more residential housing and create more problems.
It is a no-win situation.
Glad to see all those electric vehicle owners are going to park their rides and start walking and riding their bicycles to improve traffic on Route 15 north.
It’s way past time to keep arguing about this. Widen 15 and be done with it.