Letter: Ram Venkatachalam, Brambleton

Editor: I am deeply concerned with the Loudoun supervisors’ approval of 246 homes on Fleetwood Road when the current zoning allows for 29 single family homes.

Before any approvals go in, please look in for the current state of the local schools, infrastructure, facilities that will be serving the neighborhood. As a candidate for 2019 School Board in the district where this development has been approved, I have driven through Fleetwood many times and the condition of the VDOT road is not safe given good weather conditions. When bad weather sets in, I can only imagine the conditions being only much worse.

This will be a blame that Board of Supervisors has to bear and not the school system for improperly planning as it’s being shoved to their throat. There’s a difference of 217 homes between what was zoned and was approved. That’s an additional 200 homes we are talking about that will be built, meaning we need to have that infrastructure.

I agree with Supervisors Buffington and Letourneau’s comments. I request the supervisors who voted in favor of this application to bring the item back for reconsideration and see if we can have the horse before the cart or in this case have the support systems ready before building those 246 homes.

Failing to plan is planning to fail.

Ram Venkatachalam, Brambleton