Local Election Ballots Set, 3 Mayors Don’t Seek Reelection

Changes are coming to several western Loudoun towns. With the filing deadline for the November elections closing Tuesday night, at least three towns will be electing new mayors and voters will see some new names on the ballots.

This year’s local elections include selection for mayor and town council in Hamilton, Hillsboro, Leesburg, and Lovettsville. There also will be special elections to fill two School Board seats, in the Broad Run and Leesburg districts.

In the municipal elections, some prominent names are missing from the roster of candidates.

In Purcellville, Mayor Kwasi Fraser will not be on the ballot for a fifth two-year term. Instead, this fall’s race for mayor will feature two Town Council members: Joel Grewe, who this year is completing his first four-year term, and Stanley J. Milan Sr., who was elected in 2020 and has two years remaining on his council term.

If Milan loses the mayor’s race, he will remain on council with two years left in his term. If Grewe loses, his term expires at year’s end.

In Lovettsville, Nate Fontaine did not file to seek a third term as mayor. Current Vice Mayor Christopher M. Hornbaker, whose council term expires this year, was the only resident to file for the mayor’s seat. The Town Council also will have new faces as incumbents Tony Quintana, Renee Edmonston did not file for reelection. On the ballot for three available seats are Bobby Merhaut, Brandon A. Davis, and Jennifer K. Reed.

In Hamilton, Mayor David Simpson stepped down earlier this month following his recovery from a serious auto accident and after serving in the post for eight years and four years on the Town Council before that. In what may be a record for the small town, three people have filed in the mayor’s race. Kenneth Wine has served on the council since 2012 and, as vice mayor, has stepped in to fill Simpson’s duties. He’ll be challenged by two newcomers, Vaughn W. Stanford and Brian J. Daskaovitz. If Wine loses his race for mayor, he will remain on council with two years left in his term.

This year, several municipal races also feature crowded Town Council ballots.

In Leesburg, the mayor’s race features a previously announced battle between three-term incumbent Kelly Burk and two-term Councilwoman Suzanne Fox. With Fox giving up her council seat and Vice Mayor Mary Martinez running for the House of Delegates, the only incumbent on the ballot for three available council seats will be Neil Steinburg. But that will be a six-way race with Todd A. Cimino-Johnson, Colin N. Doniger, John W. Spence, Patrick J. Daly, and Patrick J. Wilt also qualifying for the ballot. Devon Carter also had filed, but had withdrawn by Tuesday’s deadline. The top three vote-getters will win four-year terms.

In Purcellville, two incumbents—Erin K. Rayner and “Tip” Stinnette—are seeking reelection. They are joined on the ballot by Caleb J. Stought, Ronald B. Rise Jr., Carol A. Luke, and Mary F. “Boo” Bennett. The three with the most votes win seats.

In Hamilton, incumbents Rebecca A. Jones, Cathy Salter and Craig M. Green are seeking reelection. Elena M. Boras and Amy Barden also are in the race for three available seats.

The Town of Hillsboro also will hold elections for mayor and Town Council in November, but following long tradition, no candidate filed to appear on the ballot. The government leaders will be selected through write-ins.

Round Hill will hold a special election to fill an unexpired Town Council term, but the filing deadline is not until Aug. 19.

In the School Board special elections, both appointed incumbents will make bids to hold their seats.

In the Leesburg District, Tom Marshall will be challenged by Michael A. Rivera, Lauren E. Shernoff, and Erika R. Ogedegbe.

In the Broad Run District, Andrew Hoyler is on the ballot with Tiffany L. Polifko and Nicholas R. Gothard.