Leesburg Police Seek Suspect in Hotel Holdup

The Leesburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Wednesday morning at the Best Western Leesburg Hotel & Conference Center.

At approximately 12:58 a.m. June 22, Leesburg Police dispatchers received a call about an armed robbery at 726 E. Market St. The suspect, armed with a handgun, entered the business, demanded money, and fled the scene with cash.

The suspect was described as an older African American male, approximately 6 feet tall, with a skinny build, baggy clothing, wearing a mask—possibly a ski mask.

The Fairfax County Police Department and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search for the suspect, who remains at large.

Anyone who has not already spoken with law enforcement and has information about this incident is asked to contact Detective M. Taylor at 703-771-4500 or mtaylor1@leesburgva.gov.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.