Round Hill Council Honors Dennis for Decades of Service

The Round Hill Town Council last week presented a special resolution honoring Robert Dennis, who has retired after operating motor vehicle repair shops in town for 42 years.

One of three mechanic businesses in town, Dennis started at the gas station, then a Gulf station, in 1980, before moving across the street to operate as Round Hill Auto Service.

He was recognized for having “always treated his customers with honesty and respect, providing service at reasonable costs and in a timely manner” as well as supporting community activities such as FestiFall and the Hometown Festival.

Several Town Council members acknowledged being satisfied customers of his shop.

“One thing about a small community, you’ve got to treat everybody fair,” Dennis said about his approach to the business.

Dennis has sold his shop and this week auctioned off the remaining tools and supplies.

After putting the wrenches away, he has travel plans.

“I have a camper sitting at home and it is begging me to tow it somewhere,” he said.