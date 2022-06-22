SAR John Champe Chapter Commemorates Loudoun Resolves

The Sgt. Maj. John Champe Chapter of the Virginia Sons of the American Revolution on Saturday marked the 248th anniversary of the Loudoun Resolves, which sent a delegation to the Virginia-wide meeting to consider responses to British taxation in the lead up to the Revolutionary War.

The event brought together members from other Sons of the American Revolution and the Daughters of the American Revolution chapters around the region in front of the Spirit of Loudoun Revolutionary War monument at the Loudoun County courthouse in downtown Leesburg.

Passed during a meeting of freeholders—people who owned property in Loudoun County—on June 14, 1774, the resolves state that “it is beneath the dignity of freemen to submit to any tax not imposed on them in the usual manner, by representatives of their own choosing,” Loudoun’s own version of American colonists’ complaints about taxation without representation and punishment without trials.

The resolves also stated that the British Parliament’s decision punish people without trials “is utterly repugnant to the fundamental laws of justice,” and that the East India Company in taking part in the taxation with the export of tea from English to America “have thereby rendered themselves odious and detestable throughout all America.” The freeholders resolved not to have any commercial relationship with Great Britain until those laws were repealed.

The event also featured the presentation of the Law Enforcement Commendation and Medal for retired Master Trooper Randall “Randy” Pieper of the Virginia State Police for his long service. Pieper worked in law enforcement for more than 40 years, mostly with the Virginia State Police, and with work ranging from high patrol to training to tactical teams, with certifications such as hostage rescue and search and rescue.

Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk also attended to present a proclamation of the Town Council marking the commemoration of the Loudoun Resolves. It notes a copy of the resolves was sent to the Continental Congress in Philadelphia as well as to London, and echoes some of the language of those resolves.