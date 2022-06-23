2 Loudoun Firefighters Injured During Severe Storm Response

Two Loudoun County firefighters experienced minor injuries responding to Wednesday afternoon’s severe storm, which saw high winds, lightning, and heavy rain resulting in numerous calls about downed power lines, downed trees, lighting strikes, and other storm related problems.

Today, the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System continues to work with the Virginia Department of Transportation and power crews to open roadways blocked by storm damage.

According to Loudoun Fire-Rescue, one of the more severe storm-related incidents was a house fire in the 25000 block of Kinsale Place in Aldie, where fire-rescue units arrived to find a two-story single-family residence with smoke showing after being struck by lightning.

The first arriving crews quickly located a fire in the attic, and the fire was extinguished within twelve minutes. The Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office classified the fire as natural, due to a lightning strike, and estimated damages at $336,000. Two adults and two dogs were displaced and are staying with family. Smoke alarms were present and functioned as designed.

One firefighter was transported to a hospital for a minor injury.