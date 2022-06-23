Loudoun Energy Strategy Online Public Input Session Set

Loudoun County will host a virtual public input session on the development of an updated energy strategy for the county Wednesday, June 29, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The county is updating the 2009 Loudoun County Energy Strategy and gathering public comment on three major topics: supporting renewable energy development in Loudoun, stimulating countywide action outside government, and governing by example.

More information about the county’s energy initiatives and the June 29 virtual public input session, including how to sign up to speak at the meeting and provide comments through the online form, can be found at loudoun.gov/energy. Members of the public are encouraged to watch a video presentation and submit an online comment form prior to the meeting. Members of the public must sign up in advance by noon June 28 to provide comments during the meeting.