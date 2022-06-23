Mary Bodmer Lee, 1936-2022

Mary Bodmer Lee of Aldie, VA passed away on June 1, 2022 at the age of 85.

She was born December 7, 1936 in Aldie, VA, to John Perry and Eva Grimes Bodmer.

Mary graduated from the first class of Loudoun County High School in 1955. She worked for the Navy Department until the birth of her first child. Later she worked at the Aldie Elementary School and retired after 30 years there, touching the lives of hundreds of students, parents and teachers. She also worked at The Middleburg Bank, part time for over 42 years and was known by all as the smiling face at the drive thru.

She was a lifelong member and supporter of the Aldie United Methodist Church and a longtime member of the Aldie Horticultural Society. Her passions included spending as much time as possible with family and friends, flower and vegetable gardening, baking, cooking and preserving jellies, jams and vegetables. She was famous locally for her preserves, pickles and rolls. She loved to prepare Sunday dinner for her family every Sunday without exception until she moved into assisted living.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Brenda Childress; son David Lee, brother John “Pete” Bodmer; nieces and nephews, Russell Furr, John Bodmer, Ruth Anne Rowland, Julia Edwards, George “Bill” Bodmer, Robert “Bob” Bodmer, and sister-in-law Inge Bodmer. She is predeceased by her sister, Sally Furr, brother-in-law Wilbur “Billy” Furr, brother George “Bill” Bodmer and sister-in-law Ruthie Bodmer.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Aldie United Methodist Church, www.aldieumc.org.