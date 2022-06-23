Silver Line Handed Over to Metro, Ready for Final Testing

Metrorail’s Silver Line extension into Loudoun County hit one of its final milestones early Thursday morning, as the six new rail stations, 11.4 miles of track and new rail yard were formally handed over to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority for final testing.

Before then, the long-delayed Silver Line Phase II project was in the hands of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which had agreed to build it. During a media availability after the Thursday morning WMATA Board of Directors meeting, Interim General Manager and CEO Andy Off said the closest estimate Metro can give for when service will begin is late fall.

Off said opening Silver Line Phase 2 is more complicated than the first phase thanks to the railyard. The last time Metro opened a new railyard, he pointed out, was more than 20 years ago, and noted the 90-acre size and 350 employees at the new railyard near Dulles Airport.

“There is a lot of movement. It is a dangerous place with a lot of employees and a lot of train movement,” he said. “And there’s just a lot of unique equipment that we use to maintain our rail cars. So there’s just a certain degree of time and training.”

And with construction enduring long delays—and commuting and working habits changed by two years of the COVID-19 pandemic—Board Chairman Paul Smedberg said he expects the system will be used differently today.

“It’s not going to be the Monday-through-Friday, nine-to-five, everyone going to the core, you know, or in the District,” he said. “There are still people that are going to do that maybe three or four days a week, but people are going to be using the system reverse commuting out. A lot of people who live in the District are now working out in Tysons, in Reston.”

The first phase of the Silver Line opened in July 2014, adding five new Metro stations, reaching to Wiehle-Reston East Station in Fairfax. The second phase connects Metro to Herndon, Dulles Airport, and two stops in Loudoun, with rails in the median of the Dulles Greenway.

Maryland and Virginia senators hailed the milestone in a joint statement, include Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) who helped broker the deal with Metro, the airports authority, the state and local governments during his time as Virginia’s governor.

“Today’s news takes us one big step closer to our shared goal of ensuring that our transportation infrastructure is reliable, convenient, and capable of keeping up with the National Capital Region’s growth,” they wrote. “We welcome this development and encourage WMATA to safely and expeditiously put the finishing touches on this project so the Silver Line can fully open for customer service.”