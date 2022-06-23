Hillsboro Celebrates Independence Day on Sunday

Hillsboro always gets the jump on Independence Day celebrations in Loudoun, and especially so this year with a Sunday, June 26 party.

The event at the Old Stone School runs from 4 to 10 p.m. with concerts by The Darby Brothers, Shannon Bielski and Moonlight Drive, and Joey & The Waitress. There will be a variety of food and beverage vendors on the grounds. The evening is capped off with the county’s earliest fireworks display starting at dusk.

Table reservations and advance drink tickets are available at oldstoneschool.org.