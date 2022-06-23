VDOT to Host Virtual Meeting on Safety Plans

The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a virtual design public hearing on Thursday, June 23 on planned safety improvements along Rt. 15 in the village.

The improvements include adding sidewalks, enhancing the pedestrian crossing adjacent to the northern Lucketts Elementary School entrance, striping a new crosswalk with pedestrian signals at the Stumptown Road intersection, and modifying the right-turn lane to Lucketts Road.

Rt. 15 averages 26,000 vehicles a day within the project limits based on 2019 data. This improvement are financed with federal and state funding.

The session starts at 6:30 p.m. To participate, go to virginiadot.org/Lucketts.