Hanley Announces Another Expansion in Loudoun 

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that Irish-owned Hanley Energy will spend $8 million to expand its Hanley Energy Electrical division in Ashburn, opening a new facility on Russell Branch Parkway and anticipating creating 343 new jobs.

The company first came to Loudoun in 2016, and announced last year that it would expand its U.S. headquarters in Loudoun, with at that time plans to hire 170 people by the end of 2022.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Governor Youngkin for taking the time to speak with senior leadership of Hanley Energy recently,” stated Hanley Energy CEO Clive Gilmore. “We are greatly looking forward to moving into our new facility next month. This impressive facility will increase our output, range of products, and services to our ever-growing U.S. market. Additionally, I am delighted to announce that this manufacturing facility will expand our workforce by a further 300 + staff. Another ‘Good News’ story for Virginia and Loudoun County.”

“It’s been incredibly exciting to watch Hanley Energy grow in Loudoun, from establishing their U.S. headquarters here in 2016 with 20 employees through this expansion to a new location and 343 new jobs. Hanley has been able to leverage the density of ‘Data Center Alley’ into a thriving and growing business,” stated Loudoun Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer. “Clive Gilmore and his team have been great community partners, and we appreciate their continued investment in Loudoun County.”

The company designs, builds and commissions secure and reliable power for the data center industry. The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Loudoun County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Hanley Energy’s job creation through the state-funded Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

“Virginia has emerged as one of North America’s premier locations for technology and Loudoun County is the epicenter of the data center industry. This contribution is a perfect fit for Hanley Energy and its vital services that keep this sector growing,” Youngkin stated. “From establishing its U.S. headquarters and expanding its Hanley Energy Electrical division, the company continues to grow its footprint in the Commonwealth and reinforce our many industry advantages.”