Loudoun to Host US Youth Soccer Regional Championship

US Youth Soccer has announced its 2023 Eastern Regional Championships are coming to Loudoun County next June, playing at the new Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park and Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park.

The Eastern Regional Championships bring more than 200 boys and girls teams in the 12U-19U age groups each year, with the regional winners from the 13U-19U age groups advancing to the US Youth Soccer National Championships.

“US Youth Soccer’s NCS East Region is excited to have Loudoun County as our location for the 2023 Regional Tournament,” stated USYS Eastern Regional Championships Chairman Brad Roos. “Through discussions with Visit Loudoun, we were very impressed with their enthusiasm and commitment to making this a memorable event for our players and families.”

US Youth Soccer’s East Region consists of 15 state associations: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Eastern New York, New York West, Eastern Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania West, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Visit Loudoun led the bid process and will help host the event along with the Virginia Youth Soccer Association.

“We are very honored to be hosting the 2023 US Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championships in Loudoun County,” stated Visit Loudoun Director of Sales, Sports & Services Torye Hurst. “This is a great opportunity to showcase our sports facilities and destination to visitors throughout the Eastern United States. This event would not have been possible without the cooperation of numerous partners in the community.”

“Sports tourism is an important part of our overall tourism economy,” stated Visit Loudoun President & CEO Beth Erickson. “This event is expected to have an estimated economic impact of $5.6 million for Loudoun, generating 9,000 room nights and bringing visitors to our restaurants, shops, and other attractions. Securing this bid also further positions Loudoun as a premier sports tournament destination.”

“I am confident the Visit Loudoun staff and leadership in the Loudoun soccer community will provide all the elements necessary to successfully host this prestigious USYS event in 2023,” stated Virginia Youth Soccer Association Executive Director Don Rawson. “The Virginia Youth Soccer Association staff will also lend its many years of experience in hosting USYS events to support the Local Organizing Committee and help ensure success for all involved.”

For more information, go to USYouthSoccer.org and USYouthSoccer.org/National-Championship-Series.