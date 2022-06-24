State, Local Economic Development Leaders: Loudoun Leads

Economic development officials hope to make Virginia one of the fastest-growing states for business in the country, and Loudoun is leading the way, Loudoun Chamber of Commerce members heard Friday morning.

Virginia Economic Development Partnership President and CEO Jason El Koubi said during the Chamber’s June 24 PolicyMakers Series breakfast that Virginia’s job numbers and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has not been as fast as he would like to see.

“We are one of the slower states to recover our pre-pandemic jobs baseline, and we’re not hanging with the crowd that we would like to hang with in terms of rapid-growth states,” he said. But, he said, Virginia is projected to hit that baseline by the end of the year, and the state’s rural areas are not as far behind as was once feared.

But he said he wants Virginia to sit squarely the fastest-growing states in terms of both job growth and median income.

“Historically, Virginia has been sort of a middling-growth state. We haven’t been super slow, but we’ve kind of been in the middle of the pack,” he said. “So getting squarely into the top 10 is a big transformation, and it’s a transformation that Loudoun, the leading economic engine, is going to have to participate in.”

He pointed to data center investment in Loudoun, the biggest data center market in the world.

“You guys have capabilities here that can be sort of exported to other parts of Virginia as other parts of Virginia participate more in this, and it’s going to be great for you guys,” he said.

But he also talked about some of the statewide challenges that Loudoun feels particularly keenly—housing costs, and the workforce pipeline. El Koubi said the way governments have thought about workforce in the past have been “pretty crude.”

“This isn’t just a matter of cranking up degree programs. It’s a matter of getting really, really smart about the linkages between what’s happening in our education and workforce space, and how that shows up in the economy,” he said. He said it’s one of the most important things he wants to tackle as the CEO of the Economic Development Partnership: “This is huge for us, and it has enormous implications for Virginia and our community, and I think if we can crack this code, it’s going to have enormous implications for America.”

Loudoun County also has some of the state’s highest cost of living and a low unemployment rate, which Loudoun Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer said can be dissuade new businesses from moving in as they consider how they’ll find and pay employees.

“This board has really decided to take affordable housing on, because it is an economic development issue, it’s a quality of life issue, it’s a community issue—it’s really important,” Rizer said. “… We can’t build those jobs unless we have the houses that can support a wide range of people.”

Rizer talked about Loudoun’s transformation from a residential community—with tax revenues rocked when a housing bubble burst—into an economic development success story that leads the fastest-growing commercial real estate industry, data centers, has attracted diverse employers like Raytheon, Athari Biosciences and the USDA, and, if anything, now leans too heavily on commercial tax revenues for local government. County supervisors have just begun a likely years-long project to rebalance local tax revenues following warnings form budget officers that the local government is too reliant on revenues from taxes on data centers.

And he said the ongoing debate around where new data centers construction should be allowed in the county is an important one. But he said the opportunities ahead for Loudoun are even bigger, both in data centers and in other developments, especially mixed-use. He pointed to Rivana, the ongoing project on Loudoun’s eastern border now before the Planning Commission.

“This is going to be and can be the most significant mixed-use location for corporate America on the East Coast, if we do it right,” Rizer said. “One Metro stop form the airport, at the intersection of [Rt.] 28 and the toll road—it is everything that we could ask for, and it is the actual vision that Loudoun saw when we opted in for Metro.”

“Virginia is a state where you can really have it all,” El Koubie said. “This is an amazing commonwealth, and I think there is no place that is more of a microcosm of that amazing spectrum of assets, and quality of life, and business dynamism than Loudoun County.”