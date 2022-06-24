Supervisors Approve LED Streetlight Pilot in Sterling

County supervisors have approved a project to install LED streetlights on six Sterling Boulevard intersections, in part as a pilot for a countywide streetlight program.

The six intersections are all between Rt. 7 and the W&OD Trail, including Greenthorn/Staunton Avenue, Maple Avenue, Holly Avenue, Beech Road, Church Road, and East Frederick Drive. The intersections were selected based on night-time crash data from the Virginia Department of Transportation. The project is expected to cost $214,320, and add close to $3,000 in annual service costs.

The county continues work on a new Countywide LED Streetlight Program.

