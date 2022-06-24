The Arc Honors Outstanding Volunteers

The Arc of Loudoun presented its community service awards during its annual meeting held June 2.

Sonny Swann, president of Climatic and Cooling, was presented the Beth Mills Service Award. Established in 2015, the award was created to honor those who voluntarily take on the responsibility to be of service to people with disabilities. Swann joined the Arc of Loudoun through the annual fundraiser Shocktober. He spent four years as a director on The Arc’s board, served as chairman of the Development Committee, and has donated countless hours of labor and materials to keep The Arc’s buildings warm in winter and cool in summer.

Sue Fajer, program manager for Youth Development Initiatives of the Children’s Science Center, received the Rick Berry Professional of the Year Award. Established in 2016, award was created to honor a dedicated professional who began his career as a teacher and ended as a special education supervisor for Loudoun County. Berry also served for more than 15 years on The Arc’s board of directors, volunteering above and beyond to better the lives of children with disabilities. Fajer is program manager for Youth Development Initiatives at the Children’s Science Center and was instrumental in introducing STEM to The Arc’s students and created many online and in person programs to keep students engaged and excited about learning during the pandemic.

Curt Carlson, president at ASEC2 Inc., was named the Mary B. Tett Volunteer of the Year. Established in 2018, the award was created in memory of Mary Bridget Tett who spent hours each week at The Arc of Loudoun’s Maggies’ Closet preparing and sorting donated clothes for needy families. Carlson came to The Arc through Shocktober. In 2014 he was elected to the board of directors, served on the executive leadership team as vice president, conducted several fundraising events and is a committed advocate and ambassador for The Arc’s mission. Affectionately nicknamed “mother,” Carlson has been the security eyes keeping staff and volunteers safe during the Shocktober season for many years.

“Our volunteers are the heartbeat of The Arc of Loudoun’s mission,” Kimball said. “Loudoun County has a wealth of good people in the community that continue to show up and serve, and we feel like we have the cream of the crop when it comes to selfless volunteers.”