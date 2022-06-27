Dobbs Protestors Gather at Loudoun Courthouse

Around 100 protestors gathered at the corner of King and Market Streets in front of the Loudoun County courthouse in downtown Leesburg on Friday, June 24, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed decades of precedent on abortion rights by overturning Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs V. Jackson rolls back almost 50 years of federal protections for abortion rights, returning the authority to outlaw abortions to state governments. In Virginia abortion remains legal; however, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has already said he plans to seek restrictions on abortion access. Protestors gather in front of the Loudoun County courthouse on Friday, June 24 after the Supreme Court overturned abortion rights protections in Dobbs v. Jackson. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]