Kroboth Promoted to Assistant County Administrator

Longtime Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure Director Joe Kroboth has been promoted to assistant county administrator.

Kroboth has long had an outsized impact in Loudoun County government—as director of the construction department since 2013, he oversaw the county’s capital budget and road work, and more recently he oversaw the county’s land use planning as interim director of the Department of Planning and Zoning.

“Joe is a proven leader who has demonstrated exceptional ability during his time with the county,” County Administrator Tim Hemstreet said in making the announcement Tuesday. “I believe his broad knowledge of local government, vast experience, and outstanding leadership skills will serve the county well in his new role as a key member of my senior management team.”

As the director of the Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure, Kroboth has overseen the planning, land acquisition, design, and construction management of dozens of public infrastructure projects; has implemented the policies of the Countywide Transportation Plan; overseen the Loudoun Transit system; coordinated with outside agencies on the design and construction of the Metrorail Silver Line extension to Loudoun and coordinated the planning and programming of transportation improvement funding through various regional and state partners. Kroboth’s prior experience also includes work in Hagerstown, MD, and Washington County, MD, including as director of Public Works and director of Fire and Emergency Services in Washington County.

The assistant county administrator position became available earlier this year when Assistant County Administrator John Sandy was appointed the county’s chief financial officer.