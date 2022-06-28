Kuhn Donation Doubles Size of Regional Park in Loudoun

The leaders of NOVA Parks on Tuesday celebrated the acquisition of 128 acres that will expand its Springdale Regional Park property along the Potomac River in northeast Loudoun County.

The land was acquired, placed under conservation easement, and donated to the park authority by Chuck and Stacy Kuhn. It is the latest in a years-long series of rural land purchase in which the family has placed more than 22,000 acres under easement.

The transaction involved the Kuhn’s donating half the value of the land, $900,000, matched by an equal grant from the Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund. The federal program provides 50 percent matching funds to state agencies and localities for the acquisition and development of outdoor recreation resources.

NOVA Parks Chairwoman Cate Magennis Wyatt noted the parkland expansion builds on the vision began by the park authority’s founding members in 1959—with the region’s localities working together to protect significant properties and historic sites they couldn’t acquire on their own. Today, NOVA Parks oversees some 12,000 acres of parkland.

The property, bounded by Rt. 15 and the Potomac River near Point of Rocks, adjoins the 150-acre Kenslee Hill property previously donated by Robert and Kristin Santone to create a 278-acre park. The property is expected to open to the public as a passive park later this decade.

County Chair Phyllis Randall (D-At Large) said that although she is known for not being an “outdoorsy gal,” she understands the importance of protecting land in western Loudoun not only for conservation, but also to reduce the region’s carbon footprint in the face of global warming.

She said the efforts of the Kuhn family are “helping us preserve history by helping us preserve land.”

“It is not lost on us. I appreciate you and we appreciate you,” she said.

Chuck Kuhn said the June 28 dedication ceremony was the culmination of a four-year effort.

Noting that Randall often describes Loudoun as the best county in the country, Kuhn said he views it as one of the best in the world.

“We’re living and we’re driving and we’re acting in what I feel is truly a living museum in western Loudoun. I think it is a real jewel we need to work hard to protect. We have to find that balance,” he said.

Kuhn said that conservation easements are invaluable in that effort. And while his family has been the most active in that realm in recent years, he noted their work has followed the efforts of others and the work will need to continue with future generations.

“We’ve tried to do our part. There are a lot of people who were here before us doing a lot of great things in this county. I’d like to thank them and I look forward to the people who will step up after us and continue to protect this county,” Kuhn said.

The purchase saves the property from residential development, as it was once destined to become a subdivision of 16 house lots. A top priority of NOVA Parks’ soon-to-be-finalized 2023-2027 Strategic Plan is protecting the environment, including actively acquiring and managing many of the largest intact natural areas in the region and restoring natural resources like riparian buffers to protect waterways and to plant trees to remove ozone-depleting carbon from the air.

