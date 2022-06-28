Teen Charged for Biting Loudoun Deputy

An 18-year-old from Sterling has been charged with two counts felony assault on law enforcement and one of obstructing justice after deputies say she bit one of them.

According to the Sheriff’s Office report, around 9 p.m. Monday deputies were at a residence in the 100 block of Hamilton Road responding to a call for service when a resident jumped on two deputies, biting one of them.

Balsama Al Qassab was taken to Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where she was held without bond.