‘America First’ Proponents Attack LCPS With New Lawsuit

America First Legal has filed a lawsuit against Loudoun County schools over the school district’s inclusion and equity policies.

According to its website, AFL is led by senior members of the Trump Administration committed to promoting the America First movement. The board of directors includes Stephen Miller, who served as Trump’s senior policy advisor and former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Allegations against the school division in the 23-page lawsuit range from “promoting radical gender ideology” to discriminating against parents for their political beliefs to racial discrimination. The case was filed Tuesday in Loudoun County Circuit Court against the School Board, each School Board member, Superintendent Scott A. Ziegler and other top administrators. It names as plaintiffs 11 parents of Loudoun County Public Schools students, some of whom have also joined a previous lawsuit against the school board.

The civil lawsuit asks the court to find that the school division violated the constitutional and other legal rights of the 11 Loudoun parent named as plaintiffs; to have a special master appointed to monitor the school division; to require the county to pay for the plaintiff’s children to receive a “constitutionally compliant education” in another school; and not less than $1.5 million in damages.