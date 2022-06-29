‘America First’ Proponents Attack LCPS With New Lawsuit
America First Legal has filed a lawsuit against Loudoun County schools over the school district’s inclusion and equity policies.
According to its website, AFL is led by senior members of the Trump Administration committed to promoting the America First movement. The board of directors includes Stephen Miller, who served as Trump’s senior policy advisor and former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
Allegations against the school division in the 23-page lawsuit range from “promoting radical gender ideology” to discriminating against parents for their political beliefs to racial discrimination. The case was filed Tuesday in Loudoun County Circuit Court against the School Board, each School Board member, Superintendent Scott A. Ziegler and other top administrators. It names as plaintiffs 11 parents of Loudoun County Public Schools students, some of whom have also joined a previous lawsuit against the school board.
The civil lawsuit asks the court to find that the school division violated the constitutional and other legal rights of the 11 Loudoun parent named as plaintiffs; to have a special master appointed to monitor the school division; to require the county to pay for the plaintiff’s children to receive a “constitutionally compliant education” in another school; and not less than $1.5 million in damages.
4 thoughts on “‘America First’ Proponents Attack LCPS With New Lawsuit”
Maybe the Loudoun Now should become more of a neutral party and report the actual news and not be so stinking biased. Have you ever done any investigation into the cesspool called the Loudoun School Board and verify what is really going on? Obviously not it is shame we can’t have a decent news paper in this county
“to have a special master appointed to monitor the school division” YES! I didn’t know that could happen, but it is long overdue.
Unfortunately, our Marxists on the School Board don’t care about the parents that pay them. The SB lied to get into office and they need to leave ASAP. Lawsuits are the only thing that they listen to, so lawsuits it will be.
America First Legal joins known hate groups operating in Loudoun County. There is no pornography, secret transitions, grooming, or anything wrong. The child convicted of the assaults was not and is not transgender. This is part of a cynical hate-based campaign designed to whip up unjustified hatred against a tiny, vulnerable minority. They are willing to hurt these children to get hate-biased people to vote.
Key phrase there: They are willing to hurt these children.
Meanwhile, the Catholic Church, the Church of Latter-Day Saints, and the Southern Baptists are actually hot beds of child pornography and abuse. In fact, a local priest at St. Johns in Leesburg was convicted of child pornography. Multiple Loudoun County deputies have been convicted of or accused of grooming local children. Leave these kids alone, you fascists.
WE WILL NOT LET HATE AND LIES WIN.
This lawsuit is devoid of merit, in my humble opinion. America First Legal isn’t big on my hit parade. Anything Stephen Miller says, I take with a grain of salt. The young man worships at the altar of Donald Trump. What more need I say? It’s ridiculous to think the plaintiffs are requesting at least $1.5 million in damages. Do they think money grows on trees? On a brighter note, Happy July 4th Loudoun!