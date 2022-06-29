Claude Moore Awards $50K to Loudoun Education Foundation

The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation awarded $50,000 to the Loudoun Education Foundation to support the Claude Moore Scholars Program in Loudoun County Public Schools.

The Scholars Program, launched in 2007, focuses on broadening perspectives and opportunities to encourage students to pursue high demand entry-level healthcare careers. The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation selects and advises grant recipients of the Scholars Program, and also provides support for school systems, community healthcare organizations and nonprofit groups to further workforce training in areas of critical need in the healthcare industry.

“The Foundation is committed to addressing the healthcare workforce crisis in Virginia and the Claude Moore Scholars Program provides Loudoun County students with a clear pathway to pursue a rewarding career in healthcare,” stated Claude Moore Charitable Foundation Executive Director and Trustee J. Hamilton Lambert.

The foundation has made a commitment to foster the program in every public school system in Virginia. The Claude Moore Scholars program is in 46 school districts across the state.

For further information, go to claudemoorefoundation.org.